UrduPoint.com

Imran Left No Stone Unturned To Destroy Country Both Internally & Externally: Maryam Nawaz

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Imran left no stone unturned to destroy country both internally & externally: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had left no stone unturned to destroy the country both at internal and external fronts, but ironically, he was still roaming scot-free

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had left no stone unturned to destroy the country both at internal and external fronts, but ironically, he was still roaming scot-free.

Maryam, in a series of tweets, alleged that Imran Khan's ultimate aim was to create chaos and anarchy in the country as he had received millions of Dollars from abroad for accomplishing the task. It was worrisome that he had "received foreign funding and got training from abroad, and then played havoc with the country's future", but no action was taken against him, she added.

She said 'all the crimes' committed by him had been proved and he was still playing with the people's sentiments as he himself claimed. A stern action was required to be taken against him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim All From Million

Recent Stories

Ashrafi appeals nation, Muslim Ummah to generously ..

Ashrafi appeals nation, Muslim Ummah to generously help flood victims in Rabi-ul ..

2 minutes ago
 Rs 560m to be spent on grid station to provide uni ..

Rs 560m to be spent on grid station to provide uninterrupted power supply to Nis ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan National Council of the Arts reviving cla ..

Pakistan National Council of the Arts reviving classical theater

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan urgently needs resilience, rebuilding ada ..

Pakistan urgently needs resilience, rebuilding adaptation funds: Sherry Rehman

2 minutes ago
 Drug dealer arrested with 2.5 kg hashish

Drug dealer arrested with 2.5 kg hashish

4 minutes ago
 World Heart Day to be observed on Thursday

World Heart Day to be observed on Thursday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.