Imran left no stone unturned to destroy country both internally & externally: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had left no stone unturned to destroy the country both at internal and external fronts, but ironically, he was still roaming scot-free.

Maryam, in a series of tweets, alleged that Imran Khan's ultimate aim was to create chaos and anarchy in the country as he had received millions of Dollars from abroad for accomplishing the task. It was worrisome that he had "received foreign funding and got training from abroad, and then played havoc with the country's future", but no action was taken against him, she added.

She said 'all the crimes' committed by him had been proved and he was still playing with the people's sentiments as he himself claimed. A stern action was required to be taken against him.