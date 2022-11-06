UrduPoint.com

Imran Leveled Allegations Without Any Evidence, Says Senator

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2022 | 12:06 AM

Senator Afnan Ullah on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan had levelled allegations without any evidence which was unacceptable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Senator Afnan Ullah on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan had levelled allegations without any evidence which was unacceptable.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had requested the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Umar Ata Bandial to probe allegations levelled against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah over the failed assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

"Imran Khan's activism is not aimed at strengthening the democracy in the country but to get his illegal and unconstitutional demands fulfilled, " he alleged.

He called on the political leadership to make collective efforts for the signing of a new charter of democracy and economy for a stronger and prosperous Pakistan.

He said the entire family of Nawaz Sharif had faced convictions and imprisonment.

The demand of Imran Khan for the early elections did not make any sense, he said

