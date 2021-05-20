Imran, Li Keqiang underscore stronger Pak-China ties for benefit of two people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The prime ministers of China and Pakistan, while lauding the ongoing progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, have underscored that the stronger bilateral ties will be beneficial for the people of both countries.

Both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent congratulatory letters to each other as both Pakistan and China observe the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them on Friday (May 21).

"I am confident that under your leadership our 'All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership' will further strengthen and flourish creating a brighter and promising future for our people," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his letter to the Chinese Premier.

Li Keqiang also said, "The facts fully demonstrate that there are broad prospects for China and Pakistan to build an even closer community with a shared future in the new era, and will surely bring greater benefits to our two countries and peoples." Imran Khan extended felicitations on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

"21st May 1951, the day when our relations were formally established, has been a watershed moment in our history. Our two people, and successive leaderships and governments have made indefatigable efforts to foster, cement, and strengthen our ties," Imran Khan said.

He said the time-tested relationship was built around lasting values of mutual respect, mutual trust, and mutual understanding.

He said both the governments were closely coordinating to celebrate the current year in a befitting manner enabling the people to truly understand the depth, the breadth and the vitality of Pakistan-China ties.

He thanked China for its support to fight COVID-19 since its outbreak in December 2019. The vaccine and the equipment provided by China to contain the pandemic played a crucial role in saving precious human lives in Pakistan, he added.

He also reiterated Pakistan's continuous support to China's efforts to combat the pandemic, both at regional and global levels.

"My government is firmly committed to the expeditious completion of CPEC projects, which will open up tremendous opportunities for growth and development in the region," the prime minister remarked.

Extending felicitations, the Chinese premier said in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Pakistan had helped each other to overcome difficulties, and achieved new progress for the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor against the adverse backdrop.

He said China had been consistent to prioritize Pakistan in its foreign policy, and was willing to make joint efforts with Pakistan, to develop the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level in the next 70 years.

"China and Pakistan are friendly neighbours linked by mountains and waters. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, both countries have enjoyed firm political mutual trust, close economic cooperation, and ever-increasing people-to-people friendship," Li Keqiang remarked.