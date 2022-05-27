Imran long march failed despite using KP machinery: Engr Amir Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march completely failed despite the illegitimate use of KP's official machinery because people were fed up with supporting PTI Chairman Imran Khan as he had been doing politics of agitation and leveling baseless accusations against his political opponents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march completely failed despite the illegitimate use of KP's official machinery because people were fed up with supporting PTI Chairman Imran Khan as he had been doing politics of agitation and leveling baseless accusations against his political opponents.

"Many so-called political pundits were expecting millions of people in PTI's long march but all their speculations and analysis went wrong after people of KP had distanced themselves from the party due to irrational demands of Imran Niazi,'" he told APP during an exclusive interview on the occasion of his visit to NADRA office Friday.

He maintained that PTI had quickly winded up its long march after seeing the people's lackluster response.

In spite of cleared routes and minimal restrictions, Imran failed to bring political workers to Islamabad even when he had provided free transport, misused KP government's helicopter and targeted the provincial Constituencies to gather large number of people, he said.

Muqam said the entire nation had witnessed how a province stormed the centre and protestors burnt down precious trees, attacked media outlets and vehicles at Islamabad.

He said Imran Khan's drama regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly stood exposed as neither did he dissolve the KP Assembly nor PTI lawmakers appeared before Speaker NA for verification of their resignations.

"Imran's six days ultimatum for dissolution of the National Assembly and election date is an evidence that he is living in a fool's paradise," Muqam said.

He said the country's economic growth was badly affected due to the poor monetary and fiscal policies adopted by the PTI government which resulted into price hike and rising of current accounts deficit. "Imran government has intentionally kept prices of petroleum down and granted unjustified subsidy after knowing that his days were numbered." Muqam said the present coalition government was left with no choice but to increase prices of petroleum products to put the country out of economic quagmire. IMF's package was most viable option to overcome on major challenges of current account deficit, repayment of loans and Dollar rise, he added.

Muqam said amendments in NAB and election laws were revisited for ensuring good governance, ending political victimization, and holding free, fair and transparent elections.