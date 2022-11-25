Imran long march flopped; unconstitutional demands of PTI unacceptable: Muqam

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam on Friday said that Imran Khan's long march completely flopped as the people of Punjab province kept distance from it due to its negative politicking and aimless continued politics of agitation.

Addressing a big public gathering here, Muqam said the unconstitutional demands of PTI's Chief would not be accepted and all decisions would be taken in line with the constitution and laws.

He said Imran Khan seemed unnerved after his long march miserably failed in Punjab, adding that the appointment of Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Committee and Army Chief was strictly taken on merit and was in line with the country's constitution. Muqam claimed that Imran Khan had tried to drag state institutions into politics and destroyed the country's economy.

He said that armed forces had rendered matchless sacrifices for the country and stood with the nation in every difficult situation whether it was the 2005 devastating earthquake, the 2010 floods, or militancy in Swat.

Muqam thanked the leadership of the coalition government for extending full support to the Prime Minister for making a key appointment in Pakistan Army under the law and constitution.

He said Imran Khan's malafide intention to come into power through the backdoor would never come true. Muqam reiterated that the election would be held on time and the present government would complete its tenure.

Amir Muqam said that PMLN government has made the country's defense impregnable and would make Pakistan an economic power. He said the people of Pakistan understand who laid a network of motorways and made Pakistan an atomic power and who sold Tosha Khana watch abroad for monetary gains.

Muqam said the country would have been bankrupted if Imran Khan's government continued for a few more weeks. He said PMLN had accepted the government for the sake of Pakistan rather than for politics.