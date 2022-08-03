UrduPoint.com

Imran Losses Moral Grounds To Continue Politics After ECP Verdict: Muqam

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Imran losses moral grounds to continue politics after ECP verdict: Muqam

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost moral grounds to continue politics after the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said the ECP verdict had declared that Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf has received huge foreign funding from the prohibited sources including rival countries, which was a clear violation of the country's constitution.

Engr Amir Muqam expressed these views while talking to flood affected people of Lakki Marwat district where he distributed compensation cheques among them. He visited Lakki Marwat on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif where he inspected flood damages and met with affectees.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr Amir Muqam said Imran Khan has been proved as a certified liar after ECP's verdict and there was no justification left for him to remain PTI Chairman any more.

He said Imran Khan, after taking funding from US and other countries, was preparing an anti-US narrative in a bid to deceive masses, adding people of Pakistan knew that who was a certified liar and who used illegal foreign funds for political gains after ECP's judgment.

Muqam claimed that it was now crystal clear that Imran had made politics in Pakistan through illegal foreign funding in a bid to destabilize the country and halt progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said Imran had received billions of rupees from abroad for mudslinging on institutions and its leadership, adding the ECP verdict has proved that Imran was not 'Sadiq and Ameen' after his affidavit was found fake.

He said poor economic and financial policies of Imran Govt had plunged the country into price hike and load shedding. He said PMLN had joined the coalition government to save the country from bankruptcy.

Muqam said Imran Khan was now hiding face from people after the ECP verdict and his disqualification under articles 62 and 63 was now imminent.

He said the Federal government was standing with flood victims in this hour of need and would continue efforts till rehabilitation of the last affectee.

Muqam said that Prime Minister Shahbez Sharif had visited flood-hit Balochistan and had already announced huge compensation for assistance of flood victims.

He said motorway and Indus highway was a gift of PMLN government for people of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said these projects would reduce distance between Peshawar-Islamabad, Lakki Marwat and DI Khan.

The PM aide said people of Tank, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Lakki Marwat and other adjoining districts would largely benefit from these mega projects and a new era of prosperity would start in southern districts of KP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Load Shedding Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Motorway Election Commission Of Pakistan Amir Muqam CPEC Progress Price Lakki Marwat Tank Moral From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Blue World City announces to introduce Sports Vall ..

Blue World City announces to introduce Sports Valley featuring Pakistan's larges ..

17 minutes ago
 Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

2 hours ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.