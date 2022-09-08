UrduPoint.com

Imran Lost Chance Provided By Islamabad High Court To Offer Unconditional Apology In Contempt Case: AG

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Advocate General Islamabad High Court Jehangir Jadoon on Thursday said that Imran Khan has lost chance provided by Islamabad High Court (IHC) to offer unconditional apology in contempt case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Advocate General Islamabad High Court Jehangir Jadoon on Thursday said that Imran Khan has lost chance provided by Islamabad High Court (IHC) to offer unconditional apology in contempt case. The court had extended maximum time to Imran Khan but Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader could not avail this opportunity, he said while talking to ptv.

Framing charges against Imran Khan on September 22, he said, the court could ask for the list of witnesses in contempt case.

In reply to a question about accepting pardon of Imran Khan in next hearing, the Attorney General said the court has reserves the right to accept or reject apology.

Appreciating the IHC strategy, he said the court had provided best chances to PTI leader for offering apology but Imran Khan lost all the opportunities.

More Stories From Pakistan

