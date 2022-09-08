Imran lost opportunity given by court to seek apology in contempt case: Musadiq

UrduPoint.com

Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that Imran Khan has lost opportunity given by court to seek apology in contempt case

Imran Khan could not satisfy Islamabad High Court (IHC), in contempt of court case, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that Imran Khan failed to submit apology during hearing that held today.

The courts, he said had given maximum time to Imran Khan to offer unconditional apology in contempt case but PTI leadership lost the chance.

Expressing reservations over court decisions, he said, Nihal Hashmi, Daniyal, and many other leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, could not enjoy leverage by courts in contempt of court cases.

He said that Imran Khan would have to face indictment in contempt case, in the next hearing being held on September 22.

In reply to a question, he said that Imran Khan had used derogatory remarks against judiciary and national institutions, while Shehbaz Sharif never adopted uncivilized manner for judiciary or state institutions, he added.

