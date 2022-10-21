UrduPoint.com

Imran Lost Popularity Among Masses After Toshakhana Verdict: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Imran lost popularity among masses after Toshakhana verdict: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chairman Imran Khan had lost popularity among the masses for hiding facts in Toshakhana and prohibited funding cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chairman Imran Khan had lost popularity among the masses for hiding facts in Toshakhana and prohibited funding cases.

"Following the verdict of the Election Commission in Toshakhana reference, Imran stands disqualified for next elections," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Imran Khan should avoid calling his party workers for a long march towards Islamabad.

He said "Imran has concealed the facts from the ECP in prohibited funding and Toshakhana cases." The adviser further said the voters had lost confidence in the leadership of PTI following the ECP verdict in Toshakhana reference.

In reply to a question about PTI's long march call, he said the government would take action against those found creating law and order situation in the country.

