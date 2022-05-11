UrduPoint.com

Imran Lost Senses After Successful No Confidence Motion: Engr Amir Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Imran lost senses after successful no confidence motion: Engr Amir Muqam

Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost his senses after he was ousted from power through a successful no confidence motion against him in the National Assembly

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost his senses after he was ousted from power through a successful no confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at Chota Lahor, he said that Imran Khan was seemed a mental patient and he should be admitted in mental hospital for treatment.

He said Imran Khan has failed to address problems of the people and bring positive changes in lives of masses. After his poor performance, he said Imran is now making failed attempts to defame the state institutions and dragging it into politics.

Muqam said that Imran Khan was afraid of the popularity of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that Imran could not initiated any significant project for the uplift of the masses in last four years whereas Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had achieved it in a month.

The Prime Minister has restored Islambad Metro service in less than a week while Imran has failed to run it for facilitation of masses in its four years tenure, he added.

He said those elements who broke the Constitution should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Muqam said the President Office was a prestigious institution and expressed the hope that the President will uphold and protect the Constitution rather than to safeguard the interest of PTI.

He said the rising popularity of PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had unnerved PTI. The PML-N will form next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as PTI has disappointed its people despite its nine years rule, he concluded.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Poor Article 6 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Metro Chota Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

US Embassy in Moscow Says US Committed to Maintain ..

US Embassy in Moscow Says US Committed to Maintaining Communication Channels Wit ..

35 seconds ago
 Commissioner, MPAs visit various areas of Cholista ..

Commissioner, MPAs visit various areas of Cholistan to inspect drought situation ..

36 seconds ago
 Bhimber Dam project to be completed by 2024

Bhimber Dam project to be completed by 2024

39 seconds ago
 15 people killed in tragic road accident on Indus ..

15 people killed in tragic road accident on Indus Highway

41 seconds ago
 Two sectors to get jogging tracks

Two sectors to get jogging tracks

4 minutes ago
 Killing of youths in IIOJK condemned

Killing of youths in IIOJK condemned

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.