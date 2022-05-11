Imran lost senses after successful no confidence motion: Engr Amir Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost his senses after he was ousted from power through a successful no confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at Chota Lahor, he said that Imran Khan was seemed a mental patient and he should be admitted in mental hospital for treatment.

He said Imran Khan has failed to address problems of the people and bring positive changes in lives of masses. After his poor performance, he said Imran is now making failed attempts to defame the state institutions and dragging it into politics.

Muqam said that Imran Khan was afraid of the popularity of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that Imran could not initiated any significant project for the uplift of the masses in last four years whereas Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had achieved it in a month.

The Prime Minister has restored Islambad Metro service in less than a week while Imran has failed to run it for facilitation of masses in its four years tenure, he added.

He said those elements who broke the Constitution should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Muqam said the President Office was a prestigious institution and expressed the hope that the President will uphold and protect the Constitution rather than to safeguard the interest of PTI.

He said the rising popularity of PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had unnerved PTI. The PML-N will form next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as PTI has disappointed its people despite its nine years rule, he concluded.