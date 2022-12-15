UrduPoint.com

Imran Made False Accusations Against Opponents, Tried To Degrade Prestige Of Pakistan: Muqam

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Imran made false accusations against opponents, tried to degrade prestige of Pakistan: Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday said Imran Niazi and his party wasted the nation's time and tried to degrade the prestige of Pakistan as they did nothing during the PTI's tenure except levelling false accusations against political opponents.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday said Imran Niazi and his party wasted the nation's time and tried to degrade the prestige of Pakistan as they did nothing during the PTI's tenure except levelling false accusations against political opponents.

He expressed these views while addressing the workers convention of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at Shah Pur.

Muqam welcomed thousands of people into PML-N at the convention and assured them that the party would play an active role in the development of their region.

He said he would leave no stone unturned in the service of the nation and would try to fulfil the expectations of the people.

The adviser, while commenting on the ongoing situation in the country, said the incompetent rulers imposed on the province for nine years and on the Federal government for four years had nothing on their credit except for lies, hypocrisy, corruption and looting.

He said they are thankful to Allah that national as well as international courts have declared the leadership of PML-N as "Saadiq and Ameen".

He further said that Imran tried to degrade the prestige of Pakistan around the globe and have Pakistanis branded as thieves.

He said the major newspaper from London i.e. Daily Mail apologized to Shahbaz Sharif, which is a source of pride for the entire nation.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had no funds to pay off the salaries of government employees, yet the resources of the province were squandered on a useless long march. Imran and his party would be held accountable for this abuse of resources, Muqam added.

He said Imran took advantage of the sincere nature of Pathans; at first, he promised the resignation of Shehbaz Sharif to his party workers but then announced his own resignation, which too turned out to be a lie.

He said that in order to save his politics, Imran Niazi had innocent Pakistanis misbehave and break Saudi laws at Haram Sharif, but it was Shahbaz Sharif who forgave them and had the heavy fines imposed on them waved off.

Muqam said Imran Niazi, in order to save his politics, accused the same institution for the Kenya tragedy, which he himself had commended on many occasions when he held office.

He further said that Imran brought the economy of the country to the verge of collapse, and was caught stealing a watch; still, he had been dreaming of becoming the prime minister. Fortunately, his reality has been now been revealed to the public, Muqam added.

The adviser further said that Imran's party members claim that they would lay down their life for Imran but are now reluctant even to render a resignation for their leader.

He said Imran Niazi deceived the nation over building houses and claims of creating billions of jobs for the youth but failed miserably to deliver on his promises.

He said the future of Pakistan is linked to PML-N, which has demonstrated its capabilities by managing the country in these difficult times.

He said the leadership of PML-N is busy working round the clock and urges us to work with the same dedication.

The PML-N workers' convention was a part of the series of rallies held to express gratitude for the apology sought by the Daily Mail from Shehbaz Sharif. A large number of people joined PML-N on the occasion, including former Tehsil Nazim (Alpuri) Mohib Bacha and the entire family of Subedar Alamzeb Khan (deceased) along with thousands of companions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March Amir Muqam Saudi London Same Kenya Alpuri Turkish Lira Muslim Family From Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

US Targets Russian Officials, Potanin, His Compani ..

US Targets Russian Officials, Potanin, His Companies in New Batch of Sanctions - ..

5 minutes ago
 UK to Investigate Alleged Wrongdoings by Army Duri ..

UK to Investigate Alleged Wrongdoings by Army During Operations in Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 ACS South Punjab visits office of Cholistan Develo ..

ACS South Punjab visits office of Cholistan Development Authority

5 minutes ago
 Young man dies of alleged torture in police custod ..

Young man dies of alleged torture in police custody; DPO orders postmortem exami ..

5 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, dry forecast for Balochistan

Mainly cold, dry forecast for Balochistan

13 minutes ago
 Couple, two children among 4 killed as car hits mo ..

Couple, two children among 4 killed as car hits motorcycle

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.