Imran mafia can not hide its stealing by enacting dramas, posting tweets: Maryam Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said Imran mafia cannot hide its theft by enacting dramas and posting tweets.Reacting to Imran Khan statement she said Imran Khan cannot hide his theft by lying early in the morning, enacting dramas and posting tweets.

Keeping their focus persistently by Imran Mafia on spiking prices, the prices of vegetables have escalated alarmingly .She held it makes no difference if Imran posts his tweet early in the morning or noon or evening, lying is after all lying.

People know it well that Imran mafia has inflated prices deliberately.She underlined " Imran Khan: Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar stole atta and sugar of people under your leadership. If atta and sugar stealers have to be punished then Khusro Bakhtiar, Jahangir Tareen and PM should be behind the bars.

You could not make public report on robbery of atta, sugar and rotti by Imran mafia.