Imran, major problem of country: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is the major problem of the country and only his resignation can lead to address all the problems.Talking to media men outside Accountability Court (AC) here Tuesday he said this government wants to pressurize PPP by keeping Asif Ali Zardari from medical facilities.It is matter of regret that doctors advice is also not being accepted in connection with treatment of Asif Ali Zardari, he lamented.Bilawal held that Imran Khan had himself had said that they would provide food and container to opposition during protest.

Now he should stand by his words.He went on to say that Imran Khan should understand staging protest is democratic right. It is matter of regret government itself is shutting Islamabad. It does not happen so in democracy that you pressurize the judiciary and NAB to launch crackdown against the rivals."We will face this puppet government and send him packing.

Imran Khan is an impediment on the way to restoration of democracy, correction of economy and independence of media", he remarked.