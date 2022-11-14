UrduPoint.com

Imran Making Army Chief's Appointment Controversial: Khawaja Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Imran making army chief's appointment controversial: Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said the sensitive matter of the appointment of a new army chief was being made controversial by Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said the sensitive matter of the appointment of a new army chief was being made controversial by Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel defense minister said that Imran Khan was spreading speculations regarding the key appointment for his political gains.

Khawaja Asif while commenting on Imran Khan's recent statement to foreign media on a US-backed conspiracy followed a no-confidence motion against him said he (Imran) was the master of U-turns and his every narrative was based on lies.

He said that the "cipher drama" should be investigated and truth must be unleashed before the nation as the PTI chief's whole politics revolved around fake narratives.

Defense Minister underlined that politicians have to respect political traditions and political cases should not be fabricated against opponents.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Media

Recent Stories

EU Foreign Ministers Agree on Doctrine of 'Isolati ..

EU Foreign Ministers Agree on Doctrine of 'Isolating Russia' - Borrell

2 minutes ago
 Academic Employees at University of California Str ..

Academic Employees at University of California Strike for Better Wages, Benefits ..

3 minutes ago
 US Deeply Concerned About Reports of Mass Arrests ..

US Deeply Concerned About Reports of Mass Arrests of Protesters in Iran - Sulliv ..

3 minutes ago
 French, British rescuers passed buck as migrants d ..

French, British rescuers passed buck as migrants drowned: reports

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan Niazi plays a vicious role to harm Paki ..

Imran Khan Niazi plays a vicious role to harm Pakistan's external ties: Prime Mi ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates Sindh Theatre F ..

Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates Sindh Theatre Festival-2022

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.