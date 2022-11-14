Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said the sensitive matter of the appointment of a new army chief was being made controversial by Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said the sensitive matter of the appointment of a new army chief was being made controversial by Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel defense minister said that Imran Khan was spreading speculations regarding the key appointment for his political gains.

Khawaja Asif while commenting on Imran Khan's recent statement to foreign media on a US-backed conspiracy followed a no-confidence motion against him said he (Imran) was the master of U-turns and his every narrative was based on lies.

He said that the "cipher drama" should be investigated and truth must be unleashed before the nation as the PTI chief's whole politics revolved around fake narratives.

Defense Minister underlined that politicians have to respect political traditions and political cases should not be fabricated against opponents.