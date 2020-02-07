Imran making national institutions controversial by shifting burden of his incompetence on them: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is making national institutions controversial by shifting burden of his incompetence and inefficiency to them craftily

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is making national institutions controversial by shifting burden of his incompetence and inefficiency to them craftily."PM Imran Khan is making non controversial position of national institutions controversial by shifting burden of his incompetence on them cleverly", he said this while talking to media men on the occasion of his appearance in Accountability Court (AC) here Friday.Has army asked to ruin governance and economy, he inquired.Ahsan held Imran Khan says government and army are on one page.

Trying to hide behind national institutions by shifting the burden of his incompetence to them is sheer injustice with country.

Government is hurting the non controversial position of the institutions by hiding it behind them, he added.The institutions should keep them away from economic matters so that no finger is raised on them, he remarked.He observed government should accept its incompetence.To a question about health condition of Nawaz Sharif he said doctors have taken important decisions.

Maryam Nawaz should be there in connection with consultation with the doctors but she is not being allowed to go.Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan as soon as his health improves, he stated. Shahbaz Sharif also wants that he should return to country following his health recovery to discharge his obligation as opposition leader.