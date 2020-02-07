UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Making National Institutions Controversial By Shifting Burden Of His Incompetence On Them: Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:55 PM

Imran making national institutions controversial by shifting burden of his incompetence on them: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is making national institutions controversial by shifting burden of his incompetence and inefficiency to them craftily

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is making national institutions controversial by shifting burden of his incompetence and inefficiency to them craftily."PM Imran Khan is making non controversial position of national institutions controversial by shifting burden of his incompetence on them cleverly", he said this while talking to media men on the occasion of his appearance in Accountability Court (AC) here Friday.Has army asked to ruin governance and economy, he inquired.Ahsan held Imran Khan says government and army are on one page.

Trying to hide behind national institutions by shifting the burden of his incompetence to them is sheer injustice with country.

Government is hurting the non controversial position of the institutions by hiding it behind them, he added.The institutions should keep them away from economic matters so that no finger is raised on them, he remarked.He observed government should accept its incompetence.To a question about health condition of Nawaz Sharif he said doctors have taken important decisions.

Maryam Nawaz should be there in connection with consultation with the doctors but she is not being allowed to go.Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan as soon as his health improves, he stated. Shahbaz Sharif also wants that he should return to country following his health recovery to discharge his obligation as opposition leader.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Army Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Media From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

CJP  orders removal of encroachment from govt lan ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey bolsters outposts in Syria's Idlib

1 minute ago

Water shortage adding to woes of lawyers, clients ..

1 minute ago

Anti Terrorism Court rejects bail plea of judge vi ..

1 minute ago

2 die in different incidents in Mananwala

1 minute ago

Air Chief offers cooperation to Sri Lanka in the f ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.