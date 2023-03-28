Imran maligning institutions for political gains: Raja Riaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz Ahmad on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was maligning state institutions for his political gains.

Imran Khan, he alleged, was a corrupt person who had destroyed the national institutions and cheated the nation, especially the young generation.

He was the first man who criticized Imran Khan's policies at a parliamentary committee meeting in the first year of his government, Raja Riaz said while taking part in the debate on the political situation in the country, and constitutional as well legal questions in the National Assembly.

The motion for the debate was tabled by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi in the House.

Raja Riaz said it was unfortunate that the PTI workers had attacked the persons in uniform in Lahore and Islamabad.

He regretted that two elected prime ministers had been sent home as a result of court decisions. However, Imran Khan was ousted from the government through a democratic process, but he chose the path of destruction and started attacking the state institutions.

He appreciated the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership who demonstrated wisdom in the crisis as the party had always worked for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He termed the death of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto a "judicial murder". It was the PPP which at the time of its founder's martyrdom, showed tolerance and patience.

He said Shaheed Bhutto was the founder of the country's nuclear programme and also that of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

PTI's Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said strong institutions ensured the strengthening of democracy. The Parliament being the supreme national institution had the mandate to decide the future of the nation.

He said it was unfortunate that the PTI chief never responded positively to the suggestions of the then opposition leader regarding the Charter of Economy Saleh Muhammad of the PTI said the country was facing economic challenges as the prices of electricity, gas and flour had increased.

He said key appointments in the army were made on merit and appreciated the sacrifices of armed forces for maintaining peace in the country.

MQMP lawmaker Salahuddin said every Pakistani, including the prime minister, was upset about the ongoing crises being faced by the country.

He claimed that the PTI government was formed under a "project" against the wishes of the people. Innocent Pakistanis were trapped with the pledges of five million houses and `Riasast-e-Madina', and other commitments by a "corrupt person", he added.

Salahuddin said no progress was made on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project during the PTI government.

The promises, including the allocation of Rs1,100 billion for projects in Karachi were not fulfilled, he said, adding the mandate of the people of Karachi was stolen with 14 assembly seats given to the PTI.

He said former prime minister Imran Khan violated the IMF agreement and plunged the country into an economic crisis. It was because of his negative approach, the MQMP had decided to vote for the no-confidence motion, he added.

Salahuddin said the Parliament was the supreme institution and it had the power to enact new laws and amend the existing ones.

The current crisis had been created in the country due to the "rewriting of the Constitution," he added.

Ghous Bux Khan Mahar of the Grand Democratic Alliance said with rising political polarization, there was a need to restore public confidence in the politicians, and urged the prime minister and heads of major political parties to play their role for unity.

MMAP's Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali asked the government to take steps for further improving public welfare projects, including the Benazir Income Support Programme and the free wheat flour scheme.

He said the country's judicial system was ranked among the lowest ones in the world.

To a point raised by Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazi Marri said the payment model of BISP was being changed, with bank accounts facilities for women.

Nuzhat Pathan also termed the death of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto a judicial murder. She demanded reforms in the judicial system.

She appealed to the prime minister to do legislation which should ensure free justice for all without any discrimination.

MMAP's Shahida Akhtar Ali claimed that JUI-F leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had pointed out years ago that Imran Khan would be used against the country.

Every institution should remain in its own domain, she added.