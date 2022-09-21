UrduPoint.com

Imran Maligning State Institutions Since Ousted From Power: Tariq Fazal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said after being ousted from power Imran Khan had tried his best to malign the state institutions.

Talking to a news channel, PML-N leader said it was reprehensible act to make the state institutions controversial by using inappropriate language.

He said that Imran's struggle was for power and for that he had always stepped low, adding that PTI chief's politics revolve around delivering hate speech.

He said that first priority of coalition government was the rehabilitation of flood victims.

He also demanded the PTI to present the record of the money collected for the relief of the flood victims before the public, he said.

