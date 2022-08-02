Imran may face life time disqualification after ECP verdict: Ex SCBA President

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Former President of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Peshawar High Court Bars Associations (PHCBA), Abdul Afridi here Tuesday said PTI Chairman, Imran Khan might face life-time disqualification under articles 62-63 of the constitution for concealing facts from Election Commission regarding foreign funding and donations received by his party from prohibited sources.

"The ECP's unanimous judgment would have serious legal repercussions for PTI as well as former Prime Minister Imran Khan as legal proceedings for disqualification of the latter can be initiated under Articles 62-62 of the Constitution," he told APP while commenting on the ECP's judgment.

He said those members of the core committee of PTI, who willfully concealed facts could also be disqualified for life-time.

Latif Afridi said Supreme Court of Pakistan, High Courts and ECP could initiate legal proceedings against PTI, Imran Khan and members of the core committee.

"The concealment of foreign funding, accounts and donations received from prohibited sources by a political party was a serious crime and violation of article 17 of the constitution that may lead to life time disqualification of a lawmaker or chief of a political party," he maintained.

He said Supreme Court, High Courts and ECP will have power to seize funds of PTI after this verdict. The legal guru said allegations regarding receiving foreign funding from prohibited sources were proved against PTI following an inclusive judgment of Election Commission of Pakistan announced after years of proceedings.

He said the ECP's judgment had exposed PTI for accepting funds from foreigners, which was clear violation of the constitution by a political party.

Former SCBA president said it was for the first time in the country's political history that a political party was found guilty for accepting foreign funding through illegal means.

He said ECP's verdict had unmasked PTI leadership's false claims.