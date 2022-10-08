Imran may invade on Islamabad any time from 12 to 17 Oct: Rana Sana

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Saturday said that there was clear assessment that Imran Khan has planning to invade on Islamabad any time from 12 to 17 October to seize the capital and create chaos

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Saturday said that there was clear assessment that Imran Khan has planning to invade on Islamabad any time from 12 to 17 October to seize the capital and create chaos.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government with the supports of nation, will do everything possible to make fail the Imran's plan to topple the sitting government by force.

Rana Sana Ullah said the constitution had provided the right to hold their public gathering peacefully and records their protest but there is clear decision of court to not allow anyone to hold political rallies in the capital's Red Zone.

Interior Minister said the said the government has not behind the audio leaks which would be investigate the leaked audios if Imran wants to defend himself.

In addition, the minister asserted that the leaked audios had exposed Imran's dual face, which had been plotting conspiracy against the country in locked rooms while blaming his adversaries in public.