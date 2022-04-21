UrduPoint.com

Imran Meeting With US Delegation Exposes His Doubled Standard Politics: Ikhtiar Wali

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Imran meeting with US delegation exposes his doubled standard politics: Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) KP Spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan here on Thursday claimed that the meeting of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan with US delegation led by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has exposed his doubled standard politics in eyes of masses.

In a statement, he said people of Pakistan wanted to know that is Imran Khan has taken up his so-called rejected narrative of "US conspiracy" of overthrowing his government with the American delegation? He said the silence of Imran Khan and his team has exposed his doubled standard politics and flopped narrative in eyes of people of Pakistan.

The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan was trying to deceive masses in public meetings, adding that people of Pakistan knew that PTI chief has first deceived them on the name of change as well as religion and was now trying to mislead them on the alleged lettergate.

He said Imran Khan has neither fulfilled promises of constructing five million houses for poor people nor provided jobs to 10 million people.

Ikhtiar Wali said that his tall claims of converting Prime Minister's House into university was also exposed before the nation.

He said Imran Khan has failed to honour his pledges of constructing sports stadium at every tehsil and bringing revolution in 90 days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st April 2022

2 hours ago
 US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Compan ..

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitriver, 10 Subsidiaries - ..

10 hours ago
 New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, ..

New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, Transkapitalbank - Treasury De ..

10 hours ago
 US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationa ..

US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationals, 3 Officials - Treasury Dep ..

11 hours ago
 Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK author ..

Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.