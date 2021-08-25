UrduPoint.com

Imran Mehmood Assumes Charge Of RPO Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Imran Mehmood assumes charge of RPO Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Imran Mehmood took over the charge of his office here on Wednesday.

A smartly turned out contingent of police saluted the RPO when he reached his office.

Later, he had an introductory meeting with police officers and directed them to redress the grievances of people on top priority basis.

He said the first and foremost duty of police officials was to provide protection to the life and property of masses. In this connection, all police officers and officials should perform their duties honestly, dedicatedly and diligently.

He also directed the police officers to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to weed out crimes from their respective areas and in this connection, no lethargy,negligence and delinquency would be tolerated at all.

Later, the RPO laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhda.

More Stories From Pakistan

