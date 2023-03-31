Imran misguides people regarding govt strategy:Javed Latif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Friday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was constantly misguiding public towards government strategy as he damaged the political system of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI chief was found involved in attacking national institutions to regain power and added Pakistan was facing economic turmoil due to the weak policies of Imran Khan.

The coalition government had invited Imran Khan for talks to discuss issues but he always refused, he regretted.

Today, we need to work for the unification and well-being of Pakistan, he said. The coalition government will not allow any person to spread anarchy in the country, he added.

In reply to a question, he said Imran Khan should go to court to face money laundering and foreign funding cases. Imran Khan should respect the courts and obey the law of the country, he added.

He said the government would continue its efforts for welfare of the people.