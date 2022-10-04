Imran mishandled cipher to build narrative for undue political mileage, says Gilani

Former prime minister and senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Tuesday that PTI chairman Imran Khan mishandled the cipher in a futile attempt to build a narrative and gain political mileage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Tuesday that PTI chairman Imran Khan mishandled the cipher in a futile attempt to build a narrative and gain political mileage.

While addressing a press conference at Peoples Secretariat, Bilawal House here Gilani said that ciphers used to arrive during PPP tenure too but these should not be waved in a public meeting. PPP south Punjab president and former Punjab Governor Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mahmood, PPP south Punjab senior vice president Khawaja Rizwan Alam and other party leaders were also present.

To a question, Gilani said Imran could have got the cipher investigated during his own tenure. He said that National Security Committee had clearly stated there was no conspiracy.

He said, when in power PTI leaders used to say the elections would be held in 2023 but now they demand early elections with threats to stage sit-in. "But, we do not want to set a wrong tradition." Yousuf Raza Gilani said only one vote of no-confidence move had succeeded in the country's parliamentary history and that was against Imran Khan.

Referring to upcoming bye polls in NA-157 constituency in Multan, Gilani said that his son Syed Ali Musa Gilani would win by a big margin despite the baseless character assassination campaign being run by some elements.

He said that PTI government's wrong policies triggered a windstorm of price hike. PDM government took some tough decisions that have now started paying dividends adding that the price of Dollar and oil was decreasing gradually, he added.

Earlier, while addressing a women workers convention, Gilani said that only better policies and not the politics of sit-ins and public meetings, would guide the country to prosperity and development. Imran Khan does not even care about the flood hit communities, Gilani said adding that all he (Imran) wanted was to become Prime Minister again.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani asserted that elections would be held on time and added that it were the people to decide who would form government and become the prime minister. Gilani questioned, how PTI leaders could now claim that they had given free hand to opposition in their tenure adding that his two sons were arrested just to prevent PPP from holding a public meeting in Multan.

He said that PPP candidate was in contest for bye elections on the basis of party performance and services for the people of Multan. "I want to ask rivals what good they have done for the constituency and Multan development." They ruled for over three years but did nothing.

The women workers convention was held at the residence of PPP women wing Multan division vice president Dr. Hameeda Khanam in line with election campaign of PDM-PPP candidate Syed Ali Musa Gilani. Other PPP leaders Malik Arshad Raan, Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Shazia Abid, Rao Sajid Ali, Shagufta Habib, A.D. Khalid, Javed Babar Raan also spoke.