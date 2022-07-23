UrduPoint.com

Imran Misleading Nation Through Baseless Propaganda: Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Imran misleading nation through baseless propaganda: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that a group under Imran Khan wanted to mislead the nation through its lies and baseless propaganda.

Talking to the media, he said that Niazi had been propagating for the last three days that his men were being purchased through greasing their palm, but the number of votes in the Punjab Assembly for chief minister's election had exposed his propaganda as not a single member of either sides (PTI and PML-N) voted against his party.

He said that Niazi was untrustworthy person and he (Imran) was pursuing the agenda of dividing the nation and misleading youth, adding that the person (Niazi) could cause colossal loss to the nation.

Citing the trespassing of Supreme Court Lahore Registry by PTI workers on Friday night, the Interior Minister said that Deputy Registrar should have informed the government about the situation.

As a lawyer, he said that courts should be respected, adding that Imran Khan used derogatory language against courts while the courts were opened for him in the midnight.

" The minister said that Election Commission of Pakistan was not announcing verdict on Foreign Funding Case in fear that Imran Khan may use derogatory and abusive language against them.

Rana Sanaullah demanded the ECP to immediately announce the verdict on Foreign Funding Case as it was clear that Niazi took money from abroad to destabilize the country and a legal action should be now initiated against him.

He also appealed to the Chief Justice of Supreme Court to constitute a full bench to hear the cases, in which, PML-N was party.

"I have never observed any lawyer of citing the decision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed case in any proceedings which means that neither bar accepts the verdict nor courts," he added.

The minister said that Article 63-A should be interpreted in letter and spirit.

He reiterated that Imran was a trouble-maker so appropriate rangers force had beenprovided to provinces to deal with any untoward violence.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Chief Minister Rangers Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Interior Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Rana SanaUllah Money May Media From Government Punjab Assembly Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

SC summons PA deputy speaker, issues notice to CM ..

SC summons PA deputy speaker, issues notice to CM Punjab and others

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd July 2022

5 hours ago
 Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

14 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.