Imran misleading people for personal benefit: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Spokesperson Azma Bukhari criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday for misleading people for personal motives.

Talking to the media here, she said Imran Khan said in his recent interview that he had realised now that his visit to Russia was a blunder and America was a super power.

She said Imran Khan's narrative of 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march was aimed at covering up his mistakes. She said that U-turns of Imran Khan had made his march to Islamabad meaningless.

The PML-N Punjab spokesperson said that Imran Khan was making a false claim of being certified 'Sadiq and Ameen'. She said Farah Gogi, a close friend of Imran Khan's wife, benefited from a tax amnesty scheme announced by the PTI government in 2019. She said, "The PML-N does not believe in political victimisation."