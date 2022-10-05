UrduPoint.com

Imran Misleading Youth For His Dirty Politics: JUI-F

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Imran misleading youth for his dirty politics: JUI-F

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) spokesperson Muhammad Aslam Ghori on Wednesday said Chairman PTI was misleading the youth for his dirty politics and creating chaos in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) spokesperson Muhammad Aslam Ghori on Wednesday said Chairman PTI was misleading the youth for his dirty politics and creating chaos in the country.

Expressing his reaction to Imran's address to party workers, the JUI-F spokesperson said use of official residence for political purposes was unconstitutional and illegal.

In a statement issued by JUI-F media cell he said that Imran Khan Niazi wanted to push the country towards economic misery once again.

He said using holy word of Jihad for political mileage is a foolish act. Such oath taking from youth was a dangerous act to destabilize the country, he added.

The spokesperson said that KP government was using budget money for Imran Niazi's rallies and on the other hand, provincial treasury was empty for paying to government employees.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jihad Budget Money Media From Government

Recent Stories

NASA Chief Nelson Says Both Russians, Americans Ne ..

NASA Chief Nelson Says Both Russians, Americans Needed to Safely Operate Space S ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Instructs to Place Zaporizhzhia NPP Under Ru ..

Putin Instructs to Place Zaporizhzhia NPP Under Russia's Control - Decree

2 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Vows to Cut Public Debt Amid Cri ..

UK Prime Minister Vows to Cut Public Debt Amid Criticism of New Growth Plan

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan aviation industry's efforts hailed at ICA ..

Pakistan aviation industry's efforts hailed at ICAO session

3 minutes ago
 Russia Exclusion to Dent Credibility of EU Probe I ..

Russia Exclusion to Dent Credibility of EU Probe Into Nord Stream Attacks - Expe ..

5 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Less Popular Than Bori ..

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Less Popular Than Boris Johnson at His Lowest - Poll

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.