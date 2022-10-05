Imran misleading youth for his dirty politics: JUI-F

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) spokesperson Muhammad Aslam Ghori on Wednesday said Chairman PTI was misleading the youth for his dirty politics and creating chaos in the country

Expressing his reaction to Imran's address to party workers, the JUI-F spokesperson said use of official residence for political purposes was unconstitutional and illegal.

In a statement issued by JUI-F media cell he said that Imran Khan Niazi wanted to push the country towards economic misery once again.

He said using holy word of Jihad for political mileage is a foolish act. Such oath taking from youth was a dangerous act to destabilize the country, he added.

The spokesperson said that KP government was using budget money for Imran Niazi's rallies and on the other hand, provincial treasury was empty for paying to government employees.