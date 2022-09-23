Imran misleading youth, spreading anarchy: Interior Minister

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader was misleading the youth and spreading anarchy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader was misleading the youth and spreading anarchy in the country.

Imran Khan was creating unrest by threatening to lodge a long march towards Islamabad, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The people had rejected the long march call given by Imran Khan, he said.

The PTI had failed in carrying its own design and negative agenda, he stated.

Commenting on "illogical" demand by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for early elections, he said the government was engaged in relief and rehabilitation operations, being carried out in different parts of the country for the flood-ravaged people.

The minister made it clear that the selection of new army chief would be made on merit.

In reply to a question, he said the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims were the priorities of the government.

He said entering Red Zone or arranging public meeting at sensitive places was not allowed.