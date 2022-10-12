Imran misuses foreign funding to run political drive: Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said Imran Khan had misused foreign funding to run political drive of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced the verdict against the PTI leadership regarding foreign funding case, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said there had been a report published in financial times about foreign funding received by Imran's party. He said that Imran Khan did not file case against the report because of suspicious reasons.

Ahsan Iqbal said PTI was trying to malign security institutions to gain personal interests and made it clear that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would have the authority under the Constitution to select army chief on merit.

Voicing serious concerns over law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said, this is a matter of serious concern over attacks on school van in the areas ruling by PTI regime and it should look into the matter and take measures for maintaining peace in KPK.