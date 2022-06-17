Imran Mughal wins 2nd position in provincial level national song competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Singer Imran Mughal won the second position by representing Radio Pakistan Multan in provincial level national songs competitions.

Radio Pakistan Faisalabad won first position while Sargodha station remained third.

Station Director Radio Pakistan Multan Jaffer Baloch and ex director Asif Khaitran congratulated Imran Mughal during a ceremony held here and expressed best wishes for national level competition.

Mirza Athar Latif was the producer of national song while written by renowned poet Mumtaz Athar.