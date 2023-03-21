UrduPoint.com

Imran Must Abide By Law Of The Country: Uzma Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Imran must abide by law of the country: Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan should abide by the law of the country instead of creating chaos and disturbance in the region.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Imran Khan, the preacher of high moral grounds and rule of law, was hiding behind the public shield.

"Political leaders should set high standards and not hide behind their workers", she added.

Uzma said political intolerance was introduced by Imran Khan, adding that he allegedly provoked party workers to create chaos in the country for his political payback.

