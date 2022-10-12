UrduPoint.com

Imran Must Abide By Rule Of Law, Constitution: Uzma Bukhari

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Imran must abide by rule of law, constitution: Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Wednesday said that Imran Khan, a fascist politician, must abide by the rule of law and constitution of the country as well.

"He does not even know about the democracy," she said.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the government will grant permission to Imran Khan for conducting long march if he would abide by the rule of law.

She said that the country was suffering from natural calamity in Sindh and Balochistan where flash flood affectees needed various basic necessities including food, medicines, clothes, shelters but, unfortunately, Imran Khan was shamelessly involved in raising hollow slogans for gaining political mileage.

She further said that the government was committed to take the country out of financial crisis.

