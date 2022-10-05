UrduPoint.com

Imran Must Be Incarcerated, Flogged For Instigating Public Against Institutions: Javed Latif

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Imran must be incarcerated, flogged for instigating public against institutions: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan must be incarcerated and flogged for inciting revolt against institutions, Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference, he said that Imran Khan was using the resources of two provincial governments for creating unrest and anarchy in the country and subsequently pressurizing the institutions to fulfill his nefarious designs.

He said the Imran Khan was binding his workers on oath to fully participate in the anti government movement.

Imran Khan must not be spared as he has brazenly violated the constitution and challenged writ of the government.

He said Imran Khan apologises in courts when caught red handed and in the same breath use abusive language against the Chief Election Commissioner after coming out of the court.

How long such can absurd can continue? The nation has already suffered a lot, he said.

The masses were not ready to tolerate such behaviour as they cannot forget what Imran has done to Pakistan.

Now there was no room for any new favourite, he said adding that how long will Khan remain a favourite as the nation was quite vigilant and won't allow any deal or NRO (the concession given by former president Musharraf to certain politicians to quash their corruption cases) like to Imran Khan.Now onwards only the constitution and law will have to be followed.

He said we don't believe in revenge, however without accountability of cipher, foreign funding and Toshakhana, the matter can not move forward, everyone should be given equal opportunities.

He said level playing field should be provided to all competitors as their race should be started from zero.

"How a race could be termed fair if one player is placed at no zero and other at no eight," he added.

