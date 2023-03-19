Imran must provide names of possible 'conspirators' planning to execute him: Sharmila

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Faruqui on Sunday said that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had evidence with him that who wanted to execute him, then he should expose those faces by naming them before the institutions and nation.

Referring to Imran Khan's unreleased video statement in which he claimed to have recorded the Names of conspirators if he was assassinated, she said that the former prime minister must provide solid evidence.

She also asked the PTI chief to refrain from creating anarchy among people by just making accusations based on heresy, while talking to a talk show at a private news channel.

She said in her opinion, the PTI chairman should not be afraid of arrest. On a question about declaring the PTI a "terrorist party" and outlawing it from the electoral process, Sharmila said, the PPP had always talked about the supremacy of the Constitution and law, and appreciated every move that strengthens the democracy.

She said that based on these grounds the PPP would never want the imposition of an unconstitutional move against any political party. "Every political party should have to be provided a level playing field because it is the decision of the people to choose their ruler through the power of their vote," she stressed.