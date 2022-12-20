Imran Niazi can not bring revolution in country: Senator Dhamrah

Spokesman for Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Senator Aajiz Dhamrah on Tuesday said that PTI leader Imran Khan was not bold enough to admit speaking against national institutions.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Spokesman for Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Senator Aajiz Dhamrah on Tuesday said that PTI leader Imran Khan was not bold enough to admit speaking against national institutions.

"How can Imran Niazi bring revolution in the country?", the PPP leader questioned.

He said that PTI workers were disappointed with their leader.

He said that Pakistan People's Party leadership had started the movement against dictator General Zia ul haq and during his tenure, the PPP workers were brutally tortured and even hanged.

Criticizing the PTI chairman, he said,"Pakistanis are proud nation and Imran Khan was not fit to lead them."