Imran Niazi Can't Befool Nation: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 10:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan Niazi could only befool himself, but not the nation.

On Twitter handle, he said during the last four months, the entire nation witnessed what kind of remarks were made by the PTI chief about the leadership of Pakistan Armed Forces.

PTI's social media trolls ran trends packed with hatred against the armed forces, he said and questioned whether the bereaved families of Shuhada would forget all this?

