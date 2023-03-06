UrduPoint.com

Imran Niazi Locked Himself In Room Due To Fear Of Arrest: Attaullah Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Imran Niazi locked himself in room due to fear of arrest: Attaullah Tarar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs with the status of Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that the government was not weak and it was pursuing directives of the court pertaining to the PTI chief Imran Khan.

While addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC), he said that there were reports that Imran Niazi locked himself in a room due to fear of arrest on the arrival of police to implement directives of the court.

He said that Imran telephoned Shibli Faraz and asked him to say that he was not at home. He said that a fake letter would be submitted to the court by Shibli Faraz.

The Special Assistant said that Imran Niazi was a small hearted person and he could not live even a single night in the lockup.

He said that Imran Khan was escaping from the Toshakhana case and he always tried to hide behind the woman and children as he did today.

He said that Imran Khan would have to go to court on 7th date.' Tarar said that PTI chief was used to take U-turn.

He said that a powerful man was thrashing law in the country. He said that they had to go to courts for bail in fake cases but Imran Khan was being provided relief. The Special Assistant said that he had not seen any politician of the country of getting such relief from courts.

He claimed that Toshakhana gifts of billion rupees were sold by Bushra Bibi and Imran Niazi at high rates in international markets after purchasing the same in a small amount. It was a case of steal. He further said that these gifts were the property of Pakistani people.

Tarar said that courts were calling him (Imran Khan) for indictment in the Toshakhana case but Imran Khan was escaping from going to courts. He said that Imran and his wife submitted only 20 percent of the gifts in treasury. He alleged, 'His father Ikram Niazi was a government engineer and he was removed in a case of corruption in the era of Bhutto Sahib.' The Special Assistant alleged that the practice of stealing was continue from one generation to another generation. He said that police had visited Imran Niazi's home on the orders of the court to implement its decision.

'Court is calling you Imran Niazi Sahib,' he said claiming that he had an illegitimate girl child and he did Nikkah with a lady, who was in 'Iddat'.

He said that Imran Khan was reluctant to own his daughter and preaching the lessons of islam to the people.

He alleged that Imran was a drug addict and misused his powers as Prime Minister in the past. Farha Gogi collected billions of rupees on transfers and postings, he alleged.

He said that Imran was responsible for economic crisis in the country.

