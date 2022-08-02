Imran Niazi now 12th player of politics; Manzoor Wassan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Senior PPP leader Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Tuesday said that Imran khan Niazi had become the 12th player of politics in the country.

Commenting over a judgment of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against PTI in foreign funding case, he said Imran Niazi, who took politics as a game, himself got clean bold.

Manzoor Wassan said now the future of KP and Punjab governments was also on stake after the ECP's ruling in foreign funding case.