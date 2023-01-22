UrduPoint.com

Imran Niazi Part Of Grand Design To Victimize Nawaz Sharif, PMLN: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Imran Niazi part of grand design to victimize Nawaz Sharif, PMLN: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Imran Niazi had been part of a grand design to oust Nawaz Sharif and victimize Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the name of accountability.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "From 2013 onward, he has been an agent of anarchy and chaos in the country. His poisonous rants have debased politics, polarized society and undermined state institutions."

