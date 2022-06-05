UrduPoint.com

Imran Niazi To Be Arrested Once Protective Bail Expires: Rana Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Imran Niazi to be arrested once protective bail expires: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan Nizai has been nominated as accused in over dozen of cases including rioting, sedition, chaos and armed attacks at the federation.

In a series of tweets, the minister said the security detail being deployed outside the Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence (according to the law) would arrest him on the expiry of his protective bail granted by the court.

The minister said they welcome Imran Niazi to Islamabad and the security being provided to him was as per the law.

"How one can become a head of political party in a democratic society who instigates people and have complete disregard of moral and democratic values, terming his opponents 'traitors'?" he questioned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Rana SanaUllah Bani Sunday Moral Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

4 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

13 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

13 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

13 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.