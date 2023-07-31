Open Menu

Imran Niazi's Frustration Visible As Toshakhana Case In Final Stages: Attaullah Tarrar

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs, Attaullah Tarar on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan Niazi was using delaying tactics at a time when the Toshakhana case against him is at the final stage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs, Attaullah Tarar on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan Niazi was using delaying tactics at a time when the Toshakhana case against him is at the final stage.

"The PTI chief expressed distrust on the bench when the case reached the final stage, however, all these tactics will go in vain," said Tarar while talking to media outside Judicial Complex. He (Imran) will have to be accountable and answerable in all corruption cases against him, he added.

To stop Trial Court from announcing verdicts and absence from court hearings, Tarar said was tantamount to creating hurdles in the way of justice, adding that the PTI chief is eying the Supreme Court.

The SAPM said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Nawaz Sharif used to appear before the court along with her daughter despite the fact that they were innocents.

He said during trial court proceedings, the PTI chief was repeatedly seeking a stay from the Supreme Court and High Court in this case against him. The superior judiciary should allow the trial court to decide this case on merit, he added.

Attaullah Tarar said in this case, the corruption of Imran Khan Niazi has been proved, and he has nothing in his defence to prove his innocence, therefore he should show some courage and let the trial court decide the case on merit.

