Imran nominates Qayyum Niazi as AJK PM: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan, after thorough consultations, has nominated newly elected MLA Abdul Qayyum Niazi as Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, he said that he (Niazi) known as an active and genuine political activist whose heart beats with the party workers.