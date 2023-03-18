Imran not 'credible person for talks': Khawaja Asif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was not a credible person for holding negotiations.

"Imran Khan has a habit to change the statements and narrative," he said while talking to a private news channel.

"The leader of PTI is unreliable and a dual personality in the fifteen-year political history of Pakistan," he observed.

Imran's party had violated the constitutional laws during the time of no-confidence vote, he stated.

He further stated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif always respected the judiciary.

To a question about rifts in the party, he said that PML-N was fully united and there was no rift among the party members.

The government, he said was not interested in creating chaos after the arrest of PTI leader. He said the government just wanted the implementation of court orders. He said Imran Khan should obey the court orders and avoid escaping from the cases.