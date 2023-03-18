UrduPoint.com

Imran Not 'credible Person For Talks': Khawaja Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Imran not 'credible person for talks': Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was not a credible person for holding negotiations.

"Imran Khan has a habit to change the statements and narrative," he said while talking to a private news channel.

"The leader of PTI is unreliable and a dual personality in the fifteen-year political history of Pakistan," he observed.

Imran's party had violated the constitutional laws during the time of no-confidence vote, he stated.

He further stated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif always respected the judiciary.

To a question about rifts in the party, he said that PML-N was fully united and there was no rift among the party members.

The government, he said was not interested in creating chaos after the arrest of PTI leader. He said the government just wanted the implementation of court orders. He said Imran Khan should obey the court orders and avoid escaping from the cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

25 minutes ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

32 minutes ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

32 minutes ago
 Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL ..

Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL PSL 8 final

30 minutes ago
 UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

40 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO A ..

US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO Application - Sullivan

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.