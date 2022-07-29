UrduPoint.com

Imran Not To Be Allowed To Abuse Political Opponents: Maryam

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately announce the decision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) prohibited funding case.

Talking to the reporters along with other Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders, she alleged that the funds received by the PTI from foreign nationals were being used by its leader Imran Khan for creating anarchy in the country.

"Our 25 MPAs were given to Imran Khan and also 10 of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's," she said, adding the apex court's verdict on the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker's ruling was unacceptable.

Maryam said the coalition government partners would no more allow Imran Khan "to bully and abuse his opponents".

