Imran Not To Gain Any Benefit From Long Marcht: Dastagir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said PTI's chairman Imran Khan's plan to start long march would not give him any benefit as he has been trying to politicize things rather focusing on flood affectees.

Talking to a private news channel, Khurram said the government had allowed the PTI leadership to hold their public gathering peacefully and record their protest adding that their plans to destablize the government would not be succeeded.

He said Imran Khan directed his ticket holders and office bearers to bring at least 6,000 people with them to participate in long march from their respective districts so that the chaos can be created in Islamabad.

Commenting on holding early elections, he said the coalition government would conduct free and fair elections in October next year after completing its tenure.

Dastgir said the audio leaks had exposed the hypocrisy of Imran Khan and his involvement in horse trading.

