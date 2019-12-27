Imran not to spare corrupt politicians: Usman Basra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Spokesperson Punjab Government, Usman Basra said on Friday opposition leaders could not stand with the courageous Imran Khan as he was the leader of this era and only he could drive out the corrupted segments from the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), backed the criminals so shamelessly which showed their hatred towards the national forces and institutions.

"We shall expose the wrongdoings of Rana Sanaullah to masses as people must keep in mind that he is on bail and not yet acquitted by the court," he stated.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully determined to unveil the real faces of the corrupted leaders of the opposition as they plundered the national kitty mercilesslyand dragged the nation in trouble," he commented.