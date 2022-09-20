UrduPoint.com

Imran Now A Non-issue, Political Parties May Focus On Country's Progress: Maryam

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Imran now a non-issue, political parties may focus on country's progress: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday, terming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan a 'non-issue', called upon the political parties to concentrate on the country's development, progress and prosperity.

"Imran Khan is a non-issue now, and we should not give him any weightage and rather put our collective efforts towards resolving the country's issues," she said while talking to the media here.

Maryam said she always believed in democracy and democratic norms, but did not consider the PTI a political party. It was now the responsibility of all the political parties to come forward and expose a 'hypocrite and imposter' Imran Khan before the nation.

She said on one hand Imran Khan had no guts to point out the the Names of Mr X and Mr Y and on the other he was inciting his party workers to retaliate the alleged threats. Ironically, he always kept his supporters in dark about his late night meetings, she added.

To a question, Mariam claimed that the government in Punjab was unconstitutional and Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had to go home sooner or later for the betterment of the province.

She said Imran Khan repeatedly blamed the United States for toppling his government, but after a big U-turn he had now embarked on lobbying with that country.

The PML-N leader lambasted Imran Khan for 'maligning' state institutions and alleged that he and his coterie were fully involved in corruption, while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had failed to produce any evidence in the cases registered against the PML-N leadership, including herself.

She said the violation of agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the PTI government and Imran Khan's incompetence were the main reasons for current inflation.

Condemning the robbery incident in Fouzia Shahid's home at Media Town, Islamabad, she said the interior minister would be asked to look into the unfortunate issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Democracy Robbery Progress United States Muslim Media All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orph ..

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

15 minutes ago
 Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I mat ..

Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I match against England

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

2 hours ago
 Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.