Imran offers Fateha for deceased PTI worker in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan here Friday dashed to the residence of Party worker late Saeed Ahmed Jan in Mardan district where he offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Accompanied by the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Imran Khan expressed his deep condolence over the sad demise of the Party worker Saeed Ahmed Jan who died during long march of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf on May 25.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he died for a cause and his sacrifices would not go waste. He said that family of the Shaheed would not be left alone and his sacrifice would not go waste.

Senior leadership of PTI were also present and offered fateha.