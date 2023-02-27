Imran on agenda of economic collapse: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan tried to create political Instability by following the agenda of economic distress in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, the PML-N leader said that the leadership of the Nawaz Sharif party was fully charged and had a firm hold in ground politics.

PML-N was ready for the elections whether they were held now or after the completion of tenure, adding that "in my personal view, general elections should be held as a whole rather than in tidbits".