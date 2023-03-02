UrduPoint.com

Imran Only Accepts Rules Which Favours Him: Zubair

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had remained politically expedient, claiming that the former prime minister complied with rules only if they were favourable to him, otherwise, if the rules were against, he started to protest.

Taking to a private news channel, he said the PTI chief had allegedly hidden "behind the human shield just to avoid arrest".

To a query about the PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek', he said the motive for this movement was to exert pressure on the government, but they failed to do so.

Criticizing Imran's style of politics, he said, Imran's hate politics had caused "political and economic crises" that brought the country to the verge of collapse.

"Imran attempted to create a 'constitutional crisis' in the country by dissolving two provincial assemblies prematurely," he claimed.

