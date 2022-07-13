UrduPoint.com

Imran Only Good For One Thing: Leveling False Accusations Against Opponents, Says Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is only good for one thing which is leveling false accusations against his political opponents and linking them to treason.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Sanaullah said Imran Niazi first tried to cover up his bad governance by giving its government "an Islamic touch", but it all went in vain as his government failed to show any solid performance on the ground.

"Imran Niazi is vituperating against his political opponents and linking them to treason so that no one could hold him accountable for the damages he caused to the national economy," he said.

The minister was of the view that the government was working on mega projects such as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to uplift people whereas Imran Niazi was working for nothing but his personal interests.

He said the past four years of his government had proven that Imran Niazi was neither honest nor trustworthy.

"Both he (Imran Khan) and the former first lady looted the country especially Punjab with both hands and committed unprecedented corruption.

In the past four years, Imran Niazi who chanted slogans of plundering against the opposition, could not prove even a single allegation against any political opponent," he said.

The minister said Imran Niazi and Bushra Bibi took away all the charity, diamond jewelry, rings and watches with them. "For that he should publicly apologize instead of threatening others," he said.

Sanaullah said despite bullying, rigging and trying every legitimate and illegitimate option, Imran Niazi could not prove corruption of a single rupee against his opponents.

"The masses are well aware of Imran Niazi who is striving to appease America secretly while labeling his political opponents as traitors," he said.

He said for four years, Imran Niazi made the people suffer through inflation and economic disaster owing to his bad policies. "The agreement with IMF was done by Imran Niazi and now he is deceiving the people by refusing," he said.

